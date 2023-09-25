Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

How To Turn On Chat Lock In WhatsApp?

Here are three simple ways in which you can enable the new WhatsApp feature.

Updated On 12:30 PM IST, 25 Sep 2023

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to help users keep their messages private and secure. Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with a user's device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

Step 1

Tap Chat info in the chat you want to lock > Chat lock.

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

Step 2

Tap Lock this chat with fingerprint or Lock this chat with Face ID.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

Step 3

Tap View to see the chat in the locked chats folder.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Turn Off Chat Lock

  1. Tap chat info > Chat lock.

  2. Toggle off and confirm your fingerprint or Face ID.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

