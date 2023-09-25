How To Turn On Chat Lock In WhatsApp?

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Here are three simple ways in which you can enable the new WhatsApp feature.
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to help users keep their messages private and secure. Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with a user's device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.
Tap Chat info in the chat you want to lock > Chat lock.
Tap Lock this chat with fingerprint or Lock this chat with Face ID.
Tap View to see the chat in the locked chats folder.
Tap chat info > Chat lock.
Toggle off and confirm your fingerprint or Face ID.
