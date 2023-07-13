How To Stay Safe During Floods? Here Are Some Do’s & Don’ts

Follow some of these tips shared by National Disaster Management Authority and IMD to keep yourself safe during a flood.
Floods can be dangerous and unpredictable natural disasters that pose significant risks to human lives and property. It is crucial to know how to stay safe during such emergencies. Here are some important do's and don'ts to keep in mind during floods:
Regularly check weather updates and local flood warnings. DO NOT trust or share unverified WhatsApp forwards
Pack an emergency kit which includes essentials like food, water, medication, first aid supplies, passports, IDs, and insurance papers in a waterproof container.
Establish evacuation routes and identify safe shelters which will keep you safe at the time of emergency or high alert.
During floods, shut off electricity, gas, and water to prevent hazards.
Seek elevated areas and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Dial emergency services if trapped or in immediate danger.
Do not attempt to cross flooded areas on foot or in a vehicle.
Avoid contact with electrical devices if you suspect they are wet or submerged. Don't touch electrical outlets in flooded areas.
Don't step out or return home prematurely, wait for authorities to declare it safe before returning after a flood.
Don't ignore warning signs or barricades; they are placed for your safety.
Ensure their safety by bringing them with you or finding appropriate shelters.