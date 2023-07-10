How To Prevent Mosquito Bites During Monsoon? Here Are 7 Tips

Here's what you can do to keep yourself safe from mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya and Zika.
Along with rains, the monsoon season brings the threat of mosquito-borne diseases along with it. Dengue, chikungunya and malaria threaten the lives of millions of people. Here are a few ways to keep yourself safe from mosquito bites
Keep your windows and doors screened to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home. Repair any damaged screens to ensure they are intact and free of holes.
Applying mosquito repellent is one of the most crucial steps in preventing mosquito bites. Apply it evenly on exposed skin and reapply accordingly.
Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so make sure to remove any standing water around your home. Regularly clean and empty water containers to prevent mosquito breeding grounds.
Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk. Try to limit outdoor activities during these times to reduce your exposure to mosquitoes.
Plant mosquito-repellent plants in your garden or around your home. Examples include citronella, lemongrass, basil, lavender, and marigold. These plants emit natural fragrances that repel mosquitoes.
Strong scents, such as perfumes, scented lotions, and soaps, can attract mosquitoes. Opt for unscented personal care products to reduce mosquito attraction.
When you’re outdoors in mosquito territory, wear long pants, long sleeves, socks, and shoes.