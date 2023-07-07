How To Find IMEI Number? Here Are 4 Ways To Check

Here is everything you need to know about International Mobile Equipment Identity.

Updated On 02:27 PM IST, 07 Jul 2023

What Is IMEI Number?

International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is a unique 15-digit number assigned to each mobile device.

What Is The Purpose Of IMEI Number?

Authorities can use IMEI number to track a mobile device in case of theft or it gets lost.

How To Check IMEI Number?

1. Use USSD Code

The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code is the easiest way to check your IMEI code.

Type *#06# on your caller and hit send to check the code.

2. Smartphone Box

Check the sides of your smartphone box to get the IMEI code.

3. Use The Settings App On Android

Go to your phone settings, tap on About Phone, and you can check the IMEI code.

4. IMEI In iPhones

iPhone users can visit the settings app, select General, tap on About, and scroll to find their IMEI number.

More Stories

10 Most Popular Chocolate Brands In India

Top 5 Trending Dishes In India On July 7, As Per Zomato Food Trends

How To Delete Threads Account?
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe