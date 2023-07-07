How To Find IMEI Number? Here Are 4 Ways To Check

Here is everything you need to know about International Mobile Equipment Identity.
International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is a unique 15-digit number assigned to each mobile device.
Authorities can use IMEI number to track a mobile device in case of theft or it gets lost.
The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code is the easiest way to check your IMEI code.
Type *#06# on your caller and hit send to check the code.
Check the sides of your smartphone box to get the IMEI code.
Go to your phone settings, tap on About Phone, and you can check the IMEI code.
iPhone users can visit the settings app, select General, tap on About, and scroll to find their IMEI number.