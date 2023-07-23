How To Download Form 26AS?

Form 26AS is a consolidated statement that contains all your tax-related information. Learn the steps to download your Form 26AS.

Updated On 07:46 PM IST, 23 Jul 2023

1. Log in to the ‘e-Filing’ portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

2. Move to the ‘e-file’ section and select the ‘View Form 26AS’ option under the ‘Income Tax Return’ sub-section.

3. Read the disclaimer and click 'Confirm'.

4. You will be redirected to the TDS-CPC portal. Here, agree to the terms of usage and click 'Proceed'.

5. At the bottom of the page, click ‘View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)’.

6. Select the ‘Assessment Year’ and view type (HTML, Text, or PDF) and click ‘View / Download’.

