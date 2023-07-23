How To Download Form 26AS?

Form 26AS is a consolidated statement that contains all your tax-related information. Learn the steps to download your Form 26AS.
1. Log in to the ‘e-Filing’ portal at .
2. Move to the ‘e-file’ section and select the ‘View ’ option under the ‘Income Tax Return’ sub-section.
3. Read the disclaimer and click 'Confirm'.
4. You will be redirected to the TDS-CPC portal. Here, agree to the terms of usage and click 'Proceed'.
5. At the bottom of the page, click ‘View Tax Credit (Form 26AS)’.
6. Select the ‘Assessment Year’ and view type (HTML, Text, or PDF) and click ‘View / Download’.