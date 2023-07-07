How To Delete Threads Account?

If you are already bored of using Meta's new social media app, here is all you need to know.
Meta has launched Threads, a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter. According to Mark Zuckerberg, the app has amassed more than 30 million sign-ups so far. However, some users have already asking about the deletion process. Here is what they need to know
You can only delete your Threads account by deleting the linked Instagram account. Threads is a service provided by Instagram and is part of the Instagram platform. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri has said that Meta is "looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately."
According to Mosseri, users can deactivate their Threads account, which hides their Threads profile and content. They can set their profile to private, and can delete individual threads posts – all without deleting their Instagram account.
In the Threads app, go to your profile and click on the ‘double dash’ icon on the top extreme right corner.
Tap the account icon.
Tap Deactivate profile and then confirm by again clicking on 'Deactivate Threads profile' option.
NOTE: An individual can only deactivate their profile once a week.
"Deactivating your profile is temporary. Your profile, threads, replies and likes will be hidden until you reactivate by logging back in," according to Threads app.