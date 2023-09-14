How to Create A WhatsApp Channel? Here Are 6 Easy Steps

Meta has announced that WhatsApp Channels have been launched across 150 countries, including India.
WhatsApp Channels are a private way for people to receive updates that matter to them, right within WhatsApp. Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates on WhatsApp.
Open WhatsApp on your phone, and go to the 'Updates' tab.
Tap '+' and select New channel.
Tap 'Get started' and continue through the onscreen prompts.
Add a channel name to finish creating your channel. You can choose to change the name again at any time.
Customize your channel: You can choose to customize your channel now by adding a description and icon or wait until later. Then you can add a channel description and a channel icon to help potential followers understand what your channel is about.
Tap Create channel, and you’re done!
Note: WhatsApp has said that it has begun rolling out the new feature but isn’t available to everyone yet. Users can join the waitlist to be notified when WhatsApp Channels is available to them.
"Where Channels is available, we’re rolling out new features gradually. Some features, like being able to create a channel, might not be available to you yet," WhatsApp said.