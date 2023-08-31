How To Check Allotment Status Of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO

The basis of the allotment of its shares will be done on Thursday, August 31.
The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. was subscribed 87.82 times on its last day of subscription.
Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select the IPO name 'Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Provide the relevant details of the selected mode
Click on the "Search" button and view your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Visit the official BSE website at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges - BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 5.