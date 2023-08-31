How To Check Allotment Status Of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO

The basis of the allotment of its shares will be done on Thursday, August 31.

Updated On 06:13 PM IST, 31 Aug 2023

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. was subscribed 87.82 times on its last day of subscription.

How To Check Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime Website

Visit the official website of Link Intime India Private Limited: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Select the IPO name 'Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.' from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalized).

Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

Provide the relevant details of the selected mode

Click on the "Search" button and view your allotment details.

Download/print the allotment status for your records.

How To Check Vishnu Prakash IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the official BSE website at www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Select the issue type as 'Equity'.

Choose "Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited" from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the 'Captcha'.

Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

Download/print the allotment status for your records.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Listing Date

The shares of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges - BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 5.

