Ideaforge IPO Allotment Out Now: Steps To Check Allotment Status Online

How To Check IPO Allotment Status On The Link Intime India Website

Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html

Select 'ideaForge Technology' from the drop-down menu.

Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.

Click on the 'Search' button.

Your ideaForge Technology IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.