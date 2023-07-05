Ideaforge IPO Allotment Out Now: Steps To Check Allotment Status Online

IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s IPO was subscribed 3.69 times on the first day, 13.27 times on day 2 and 50.3 times on Day 3

Updated On 10:24 PM IST, 05 Jul 2023

The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of drone maker IdeaForge Technology is set to finalize the allotment of IPO shares on July 5.

Subscription Status

The IdeaForge Technology IPO witnessed an impressive oversubscription of 106.06 times, with bids received for a staggering 49.30 crore shares against the offered 46.48 lakh shares.

Where To Check Allotment Status?

There are two ways to check the allotment status: one through the BSE website and second through the IPO registrar Link Intime's website.

How To Check IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website

Visit the BSE website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' in the issue type.

Choose 'ideaForge Technology' in the Issue Name.

Enter either the Application Number or PAN.

Click on the 'Search' button to view your ideaForge Technology IPO allotment status

How To Check IPO Allotment Status On The Link Intime India Website

Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html

Select 'ideaForge Technology' from the drop-down menu.

Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.

Click on the 'Search' button.

Your ideaForge Technology IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Ideaforge IPO Listing Date

The shares of ideaForge will be listed on the stock exchanges on July 7

Ideaforge IPO: Issue Details

Issue Opened on: June 26

Issue Closed on: June 30

Total Issue Size: Rs 567 crore

Price Band: Rs 638–672 per share

 IdeaForge IPO: All You Need To Know

More Stories

14 Most Popular Vegetarian Dishes Of South India

Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 5

Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Most Expensive Car Invicto In India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe