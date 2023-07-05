Ideaforge IPO Allotment Out Now: Steps To Check Allotment Status Online

IdeaForge Technology Ltd.'s IPO was subscribed 3.69 times on the first day, 13.27 times on day 2 and 50.3 times on Day 3
The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of drone maker IdeaForge Technology is set to finalize the allotment of IPO shares on July 5.
The IdeaForge Technology IPO witnessed an impressive oversubscription of 106.06 times, with bids received for a staggering 49.30 crore shares against the offered 46.48 lakh shares.
There are two ways to check the allotment status: one through the BSE website and second through the IPO registrar Link Intime's website.
Visit the BSE website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' in the issue type.
Choose 'ideaForge Technology' in the Issue Name.
Enter either the Application Number or PAN.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your ideaForge Technology IPO allotment status
Visit the website of Link Intime at https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html
Select 'ideaForge Technology' from the drop-down menu.
Choose one of the following options: Application Number, PAN, or DP Client ID.
Click on the 'Search' button.
Your ideaForge Technology IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
The shares of ideaForge will be listed on the stock exchanges on July 7
Issue Opened on: June 26
Issue Closed on: June 30
Total Issue Size: Rs 567 crore
Price Band: Rs 638–672 per share