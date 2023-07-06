How To Book Vande Bharat Express Train Tickets Online?

Looking to travel by the Vande Bharat Express? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to book your tickets online via IRCTC site/app.
Passengers who are eager to travel by the Vande Bharat Express can book train tickets via the IRCTC web portal or the IRCTC Rail Connect app. Here are the 10 easy steps to book Vande Bharat train tickets online.
Go to the IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC ticket booking app and login to your existing account.
Select the 'Train' option
Click on 'Book Ticket'
Enter the 'From' and 'To' station names where Vande Bharat trains are operational. Here we have selected CSMT (Mumbai) to Madgaon (GOA)
Select the departure date
Click on 'Search Trains'
Select the train with the name 'Vande Bharat'
Select your chair car preference - Chair Car or Executive Chair Car
Fill in the passenger details and review them
Select the payment method/mode and make the required payment - and get ready for your travel!