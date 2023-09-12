Here's how you can block someone on Instagram in 3 easy steps.
If you are constantly being harassed by someone or receiving unwanted spam messages on Instagram, you can block them! The good news is people aren't notified when you block them. Learn how to block someone on Instagram:
Tap their username from their feed or story post, or tap and search their username to go to their profile.
Tap the three dots (...) in the top right.
To block the account and other accounts that they may have or create, tap Block at the bottom to confirm.
You can also block someone using the 'Settings and privacy' option in your profile and via chat as well.
When you block someone from the Instagram app, it will block their account, other existing accounts that they may have or any new accounts that they may create.
If you don't want to block someone, you can restrict them, delete their comments from your posts or block multiple people from commenting on your posts.