How to Block A Friend On Snapchat?

Here's how you can block someone on Snapchat in 5 easy steps.

Updated On 05:43 PM IST, 12 Sep 2023

Its very easy to block someone of Snapchat. According to the company, when you block a friend, they won’t be able to view your Story or Charms or send you Snaps or Chats.

Step 1

Swipe right to go to the Chat screen.

Step 2

Tap on a Chat with that friend.

Step 3

Tap their profile icon at the top.

Step 4

Tap the three dots (...) at the top, then tap 'Manage Friendship'.

Step 5

Tap 'Block'.

Other Way To Block A Friend On Snapchat

  1. Swipe right to go to the Chat screen

  2. Tap and hold on a friend's name

  3. Tap 'Manage Friendship'

  4. Tap 'Block'

