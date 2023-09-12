How to Block A Friend On Snapchat?

Here's how you can block someone on Snapchat in 5 easy steps.
Its very easy to block someone of Snapchat. According to the company, when you block a friend, they won’t be able to view your Story or Charms or send you Snaps or Chats.
Swipe right to go to the Chat screen.
Tap on a Chat with that friend.
Tap their profile icon at the top.
Tap the three dots (...) at the top, then tap 'Manage Friendship'.
Tap 'Block'.
