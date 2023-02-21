How Much Savings Do You Need To Live Comfortably In Retirement?

Here are the results of the latest MLIV Pulse survey of 553 investors worldwide.
The answer is somewhere between $3 million and $5 million, according to the 553 investors worldwide, who shared their views in the latest MLIV Pulse survey.
Most respondents are optimistic that they will move closer to their retirement goal by 2023, with a balance of retirement savings higher than it was at the end of 2022.
Last year, as inflation and rising borrowing costs hammered stocks, and bond prices plunged, the average U.S. 401(k) retirement account was down 20% at plans where Vanguard Group is a record-keeper.
This year, both professional and retail investors expect stocks and bonds to resume their traditional relationship by moving in opposite directions, with fixed income serving as a cushion for any potential losses from riskier assets.
Respondents were not as sure about whether they would ultimately have enough saved to maintain their lifestyle in retirement. Less than half of the investors placed the odds of that at 100%.
Most investors aren't adjusting their retirement plans despite the uncertain economic outlook and recent losses in their accounts. Some 56% of respondents said they were sticking with their retirement plans.