How Can RCB Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

RCB are currently 5th on the IPL 2023 points table with 2 matches remaining. Here's their qualification scenario.

Updated On 12:00 PM IST

IPL 2023 Playoffs

With just 6 matches to go in the league stage, there are 3 slots available in the IPL 2023 Playoffs. The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the race to grab a spot along with CSK, LSG and MI.

RCB's Position On IPL 2023 Points Table 

Matches Played: 12, Won: 6, Lost: 6, Net Run Rate: +0.166

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Remaining Fixtures

  • SRH vs RCB on May 18 in Hyderabad

  • RCB vs GT on May 21 in Bengaluru

What Do Royal Challengers Bangalore Need To Do?

RCB need to win their remaining two matches to qualify for the playoffs. However, if they win only one match, they will end up on 14 points and will have to rely on other results going their way.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Previous Results

In their previous five matches, RCB have won 2 matches and lost 3. They defeated the Rajasthan Royals with a huge margin of 112 runs in their previous game and almost knocked them out of the tournament.

