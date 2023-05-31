How Can NRIs Apply For Aadhaar Card?

An NRI can apply for an Aadhaar card by going to any Aadhaar Seva Kendra in India.
NRIs must undertake a similar registration process to Indian citizens to obtain an Aadhaar card. However, for NRI applicants, a valid Indian passport is required as proof of identity. Check out the steps for applying for an Aadhaar card for NRIs.
Visit one of the Aadhar Seva Kendra’s in your area.
Make sure to bring your current Indian passport.
Fill out the enrolment form with all the relevant information. Make sure the information you enter on the enrollment form corresponds to what is listed in your passport.
The applicant must include their email address in the form.
Later, ask the operator to enroll you as an NRI.
When requesting an Aadhaar card, the NRI applicant must also sign a declaration. For NRIs, the declaration is slightly different, so read it carefully and complete it.
Help the operator fill out all the information about you as an NRI.
As proof of identity, the operator will scan your passport and enter it into the application.
To complete the biometric capture procedure, have your fingers and eyes scanned.
NRI applicants must then carefully review the details in the form.
Get the acknowledgment slip, which includes the applicant's 14-digit enrollment ID and a date and time stamp, after the filling process is finished.