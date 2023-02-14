How Bad Is India's Spam Call Menace?

A recent survey on unsolicited commercial communication by LocalCircles reveals some alarming numbers on spam calls in India.
A majority of mobile phone users in India get at least one pesky call every day, according to a survey by LocalCircles. Despite being registered on the do-not-disturb list, 92% of respondents get unwanted calls.
The online survey documented over 56,000 responses, from citizens in 342 districts of the country. The number of responses to each question varied.
Around 66% shared that they get three or more such phone calls on an average every day, and 16% said they get six to 10 calls per day, while 5% get over 10 unsolicited calls every day.
The survey revealed that 78% of respondents get the highest number of pesky calls from financial services and real estate sectors.
The menace of pesky calls has continued to increase, despite efforts by TRAI and operators. The DND registry has not tackled the problem successfully.
Many citizens reported that the pesky phone calls they get don't seem to be coming from a number belonging to a brand or company, but from individuals, which is possibly why the DND lists have become ineffective.
According to a report by Truecaller in 2021, India is in fourth place in the list of top spammed countries in the world. Brazil topped the list, followed by Peru and Ukraine.