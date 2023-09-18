Honor 90 5G Goes For Sale In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about the latest 5G smartphone which marks Honor's return to India after a gap of three years.

Updated On 04:27 PM IST, 18 Sep 2023

Honor 90 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 37,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant

  • Rs 39,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant

Honor 90 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 200MP ultra-clear rear camera, a 12MP ultra wide and macro 2-in-1 camera and a 2MP depth camera and a 50MP selfie camera.

  • 120Hz quad-curved floating AMOLED display

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor

  • Operating System: Honor MagicOS 7.1 powered by Android 13

  • 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support

  • The smartphone measures 161.9x74.1 x 7.8mm in size and weighs 183 grams.

Honor 90 5G: Colour Variants

This smartphone is available in Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Diamond Silver colour options.

Honor 90 5G: Availability

The smartphone is being sold via Amazon and offline retail partners.

Image Source: Twitter/@Dhananjay_tech

