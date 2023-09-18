Honor 90 5G Goes For Sale In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about the latest 5G smartphone which marks Honor's return to India after a gap of three years.
Rs 37,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant
Rs 39,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant
200MP ultra-clear rear camera, a 12MP ultra wide and macro 2-in-1 camera and a 2MP depth camera and a 50MP selfie camera.
120Hz quad-curved floating AMOLED display
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor
Operating System: Honor MagicOS 7.1 powered by Android 13
5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support
The smartphone measures 161.9x74.1 x 7.8mm in size and weighs 183 grams.
This smartphone is available in Emerald Green, Midnight Black and Diamond Silver colour options.
The smartphone is being sold via Amazon and offline retail partners.
Image Source: Twitter/@Dhananjay_tech