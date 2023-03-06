Hero MotoCorp Inks Pact For Premium Electric Two-Wheelers

The partnership comes a few months after Hero MotoCorp approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Hero MotoCorp's Partnership With Zero Motorcycles

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has inked a pact with the California-based Zero Motorcycles to co-manufacture premium electric motorbikes.

Equity Investment In Zero Motorcycles

U.S.-Based Company Zero Motorcycles

The U.S.-based firm makes electric motorcycles and powertrains.

Hero MotoCorp Shares Rise

Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained over 1% to Rs 2,486.45 apiece, compared to a similar up-move in the Nifty.

