Hero MotoCorp Inks Pact For Premium Electric Two-Wheelers

The partnership comes a few months after Hero MotoCorp approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.
India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has inked a pact with the California-based Zero Motorcycles to co-manufacture premium electric motorbikes.
The partnership comes a few months after Hero MotoCorp approved an equity investment of up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.
The U.S.-based firm makes electric motorcycles and powertrains.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained over 1% to Rs 2,486.45 apiece, compared to a similar up-move in the Nifty.