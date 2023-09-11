Here's what to expect from the Apple event

Apple's new product launches on September 12. What to expect?
Apple is planning to debut four models—the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.
iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have an updated telephoto system with enhanced hardware zoom capabilities.
Apple is planning to increase the performance of its watches. The watches will get their first new chip since the Series 6 got a processor jump in 2020.
As part of an environmental push, Apple is testing a shift to 3D-printed device cases, starting with the stainless steel models of the Series 9.
As part of the switch to USB-C charging on the iPhone, it plans to bring the same to its AirPods and AirPods Max next year.
Software update to bring improved automatic device switching, the ability to mute and unmute from the AirPods themselves.