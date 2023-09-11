Here's what to expect from the Apple event

Apple's new product launches on September 12. What to expect?

Updated On 09:07 PM IST, 11 Sep 2023

Showstopper: iPhone 15

Apple is planning to debut four models—the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Biggest Camera Update

iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have an updated telephoto system with enhanced hardware zoom capabilities.

Chip Upgrade For Watches

Apple is planning to increase the performance of its watches. The watches will get their first new chip since the Series 6 got a processor jump in 2020.

Going Green

As part of an environmental push, Apple is testing a shift to 3D-printed device cases, starting with the stainless steel models of the Series 9.

USB-C For AirPods

As part of the switch to USB-C charging on the iPhone, it plans to bring the same to its AirPods and AirPods Max next year.

'Conversation Awareness' For AirPods

Software update to bring improved automatic device switching, the ability to mute and unmute from the AirPods themselves.

