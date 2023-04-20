Here's What The New Cinematograph Bill Is All About

The act of filming content of piracy and transmitting pirated content will be punishable under the Bill.
The union cabinet cleared the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on April 19, but it will be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament.
The act of filming content of piracy and transmitting pirated content will be punishable under the Bill. The union government is also looking at blocking websites transmitting pirated content.
The Bill will have provisions for harsher punishment for film piracy. It is likely to include three years of imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh penalty for those who engage in film piracy.
The bill will also sub-divide the existing UA category into age-based categories—U/A 7+, U/A 13+, and U/A 16+.
Under the new bill, the central government will hold no power to ask the Central Board of Film Certification to re-examine films which have already been cleared for exhibition.