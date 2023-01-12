Here's What Happened On Day One At Auto Expo 2023

Auto Expo Back After Two-Year Gap

Maruti Suzuki Unveils eVX

Greaves Cotton Unveils 'Made In India' Product

The Auto Expo 2023 returned after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show had leading global and Indian automakers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, and Kia India, among others.

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled the concept electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023.

Greaves Cotton unveiled its new 'Made in India' product offerings across two-wheelers and three-wheelers, including the e2w-Ampere Primus.