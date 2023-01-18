Here's What Happened In The Stock Markets Today

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.64% higher at 61,045.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.62% to 18,165.35 by end of trading hours.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 390 points, or 0.64%, higher at 61,045.74, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 112 points, or 0.642%, to 18,165.35 by end of trading hours.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, UPL, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top gainers among the Nifty constituents.
Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life Insurance Co., Ultratech Cement and IndusInd Bank were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,953 stocks rose, 1,559 declined and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.