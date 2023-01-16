Here's What Happened In The Stock Markets Today

The Sensex and Nifty ended lower after a volatile day of trading.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 168 points lower, or 0.28%, at 60,092.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 62 points down, or 0.34%, at 17,894.85.
Tech Mahindra Ltd., HCL Tech Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,694 stocks rose, 1,904 declined and 180 remained unchanged on the BSE.