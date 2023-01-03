Here's What Happened In The Stock Markets Today

Sensex and Nifty recoup losses and market experts pick their top bets for 2023.
The Nifty and Sensex traded flat and recouped losses in the latter half of the day.
MTAR Technologies, Quess Corp., Axis Bank and SBI are among the stocks that market experts believe will outperform in 2023.
According to UBS Securities India, strong performance across segments is expected to drive Reliance Industries' Ebitda growth in the third quarter ended December.
Jefferies turns positive on Indian metals after almost a year, as Chinese policies become more supportive of its ailing property sector.
SarvaGram has closed a Series C round, raising around Rs 290 crore from investors, including Singapore's Temasek.