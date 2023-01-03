ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's What Happened In The Stock Markets Today
Sensex and Nifty recoup losses and market experts pick their top bets for 2023.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sensex, Nifty Recoup Losses
Sensex, Nifty Recoup Losses
The Nifty and Sensex traded flat and recouped losses in the later half of the day.
Market Experts' Top Stock Picks For 2023
MTAR Technologies, Quess Corp., Axis Bank and SBI are among the stocks that market experts believe will outperform in 2023.
UBS Sees Broad-Based Growth For RIL
According to UBS Securities India, strong performance across segments is expected to drive Reliance Industries' Ebitda growth in the third quarter ended December.
Jefferies Upgrades Tata Steel, Hindalco From 'Hold' To 'Buy'
Jefferies turns positive on Indian metals after almost a year, as Chinese policies become more supportive of its ailing property sector.
SarvaGram Raises Rs 290 Crore From Temasek, Elevar Equity
SarvaGram has closed a Series C round, raising around Rs 290 crore from investors, including Singapore's Temasek.
ADVERTISEMENT