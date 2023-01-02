Here's What Happened In The Stock Market Today

After opening largely flat on the first trading day of 2023, the Sensex and Nifty recouped losses to end higher.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s total passenger vehicle sales jumped 61%, while Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s dispatches to dealerships jumped 45%. TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto Ltd., among others, experienced a dip in sales.
India's manufacturing activity strengthened in December, rising to its highest level since October 2020.
Retail investors led the demand for the initial public offering of Rajasthan-based Sah Polymers on the second day of subscription.
Bharat Forge's shares gained as it announced its step-down subsidiary, JS Auto Cast Foundry India, will acquire the special economic zone unit of Indo Shell Mould located at SIPCOT in Tamil Nadu.