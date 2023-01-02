Here's What Happened In The Stock Market Today

After opening largely flat on the first trading day of 2023, the Sensex and Nifty recouped losses to end higher.

After opening largely flat on the first trading day of 2023, the Sensex and Nifty gained momentum and recouped losses to end higher.

Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise, But Not For All

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s total passenger vehicle sales jumped 61%, while Ashok Leyland Ltd.’s dispatches to dealerships jumped 45%. TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto Ltd., among others, experienced a dip in sales.

India Manufacturing PMI Rises

India's manufacturing activity strengthened in December, rising to its highest level since October 2020.

Sah Polymers IPO Fully Subscribed

Retail investors led the demand for the initial public offering of Rajasthan-based Sah Polymers on the second day of subscription.

Bharat Forge Up On Acquisition Alert

Bharat Forge's shares gained as it announced its step-down subsidiary, JS Auto Cast Foundry India, will acquire the special economic zone unit of Indo Shell Mould located at SIPCOT in Tamil Nadu.

