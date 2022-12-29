Here's What Happened In The Stock Market Today

The Sensex and Nifty opened lower but recouped losses and made a comeback at the end of the day.

Markets Traded Flat To Lower

Indian benchmarks mirrored their global peers for the larger part of the day and traded flat to lower. However, they recouped losses and made a comeback at the end of the day led by banking and metal stocks.

Dr Reddy's Labs Gains

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose after a U.S. court dismissed all claims against the pharma major and other generic drugmakers in an antitrust litigation.

KFin Technologies Makes IPO Debut

KFin Technologies got listed on the BSE and NSE at a slight premium to its IPO price. The technology-driven financial services platform launched its IPO between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.

Mamaearth Parent Honasa Files For IPO

Honasa, which owns direct-to-consumer skincare and wellness brands like Mamaearth, BBlunt, and TheDerma, has filed documents for an IPO. Founded in 2016 by the husband-wife duo of Ghazal and Varun Alagh, Honasa is looking to raise Rs 400 crore with the offer.

Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar

The rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar, snapping a two-day losing streak. It also closed with gains of 6 paise at 82.81.

