Here's What Happened In The Stock Market Today

The Sensex and Nifty remained volatile throughout the day after opening higher. The market was skewed in favour of bulls at closing.
Capacite Infraprojects received an order worth Rs 695 crore for construction work in Mumbai. Shares of the company rose after the order win.
Shares of Central Bank of India rose after its board approved acquisition of full stake in Cent Bank Home Finance. The shares are currently owned by the National Housing Bank, the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India, and HUDCO.
L&T's power transmission and distribution business won multiple orders totaling Rs 1,000–2,500 crore.
Lemon Tree Hotels acquired a 32-room property in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, which led its shares to rise. The hotel is expected to be operational by December 2023.