Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 9

Sensex, Nifty snap three-day run to fall the most in over two weeks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 542 points down, or 0.90%, at 59,806.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 165 points, or 0.93%, lower at 17,589.60.
Larsen and Toubro, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were positively contributing to the Nifty.
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys and ITC were dragging the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears. About 1,739 stocks rose, 1,589 declined and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.