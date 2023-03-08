Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 8

The Sensex and Nifty reversed losses to end higher.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 124 points up, or 0.21%, at 60,346.09 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 43 points higher, or 0.24%, at 17,754.40.
ITC, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were positively contributing to the NSE Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were dragging the index.
The market breadth was in favour of the buyers. About 1,954 stocks rose, 1,517 declined, and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.