Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 6

Sensex, Nifty gain for second day as I.T., oil and gas stocks advance.

Updated On 4:32 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Gain For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 416 points higher, or 0.69%, at 60,224.46, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 117 points up, or 0.67%, at 17,711.45.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC, Power Grid Corp, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and HDFC were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, and Larsen and Toubro were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,108 stocks rose, 1,469 declined and 195 remained unchanged on the BSE.

