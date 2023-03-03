Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 3

Sensex, Nifty post biggest single-day gain in four weeks.
The BSE Sensex closed 900 points, or 1.53%, higher at 59,808.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 273 points up, or 1.57%, at 17,594.35.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divi's Laboratories and Asian Paints were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was tilted in favour of bulls. About 2,183 stocks rose, 1,331 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.