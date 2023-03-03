Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 3

Sensex, Nifty post biggest single-day gain in four weeks.

Updated On 4:49 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Rise The Most In A Month

The BSE Sensex closed 900 points, or 1.53%, higher at 59,808.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 273 points up, or 1.57%, at 17,594.35.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life Insurance, Reliance Industries, ITC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

The Laggards

Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divi's Laboratories and Asian Paints were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was tilted in favour of bulls. About 2,183 stocks rose, 1,331 declined and 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Honda City 2023 Launched: Check Price, Features & Specifications

New Bajaj Chetak EV: Check Price, Specifications, And Features

IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card: Features and Benefits
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe