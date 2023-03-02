Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 2

Sensex, Nifty close at four-month low; Adani stocks extend gains.
The BSE Sensex closed 502 points down, or 0.84%, at 58,909.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 129 points lower, or 0.74%, at 17,321.90.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers in the gauge.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, TCS, Mahindra and Mahindra, and SBI Life Insurance were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was tilted in the favour of bears. About 1,580 stocks rose, 1,878 declined and 142 remained unchanged on the BSE.