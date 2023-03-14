Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 14

Sensex, Nifty drop for the fourth session as I.T., PSU banks drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 338 points down, or 0.58%, at 57,900.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 111 points lower, or 0.65%, at 17,043.30.
BPC, Titan, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were gainers in today's trade.
TCS, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Adani Enterprises and ITC were the laggards and negatively contributed to the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,188 stocks rose, 2,336 declined and 106 remained unchanged on the BSE.