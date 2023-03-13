Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 13

S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.52% to close at 58,237.85, it's lowest in five months, while Nifty 50 closed 1.49% lower at 17,154.30.
S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.52% to close at 58,237.85, it's lowest in five months, while Nifty 50 closed 1.49% lower at 17,154.30.
Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise were the only gainers of Nifty 50 index.
IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors were the top losers of the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. On the BSE, about 772 stocks rose, 2,829 declined, and 156 remained unchanged.