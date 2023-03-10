Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 10

Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day as PSUs, banks and financials drag.

Updated On 4:49 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Fall Most In Two Weeks

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 671 points down, or 1.12%, at 59,135.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 177 points lower, or 1%, at 17,412.90.

 Read Full Story Here

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Larsen and Toubro, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS were dragging the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 1,406 stocks rose, 2,099 declined, and 106 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Sectoral Performance This Week

All the sectors declined in trade this week with Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Bank being the top losers.

More Stories

HUL Appoints Rohit Jawa As Its Next CEO

SVB Crisis Explained: All you need to know

Fuel Rates Remain Unchanged: Check Petrol Diesel Prices Today - 10th March
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe