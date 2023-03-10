Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 10

Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day as PSUs, banks and financials drag.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 671 points down, or 1.12%, at 59,135.13, while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 177 points lower, or 1%, at 17,412.90.
HDFC Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Larsen and Toubro, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS were dragging the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 1,406 stocks rose, 2,099 declined, and 106 remained unchanged on the BSE.
All the sectors declined in trade this week with Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Bank being the top losers.