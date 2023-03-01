Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 1

Sensex and Nifty ended higher, snapping an eight-day losing streak, led by banks and metals.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 449 points, or 0.76%, higher at 59,411.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 147 points, or 0.85%, to end at 17,450.90.
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, State Bank of India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Cipla, BPCL, and SBI Life Insurance were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The market breadth was tilted in the favour of buyers. About 2,453 stocks rose, 1,040 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.