Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 1

Sensex and Nifty ended higher, snapping an eight-day losing streak, led by banks and metals.

Sensex, Nifty Snap Eight-Day Losing Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 449 points, or 0.76%, higher at 59,411.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 147 points, or 0.85%, to end at 17,450.90.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, State Bank of India were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Cipla, BPCL, and SBI Life Insurance were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was tilted in the favour of buyers. About 2,453 stocks rose, 1,040 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.

