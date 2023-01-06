Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 6

Here's a look at everything that went on in the stock market today.

Updated On 06 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty Ends Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 450 points, or 0.75%, lower at 59,900.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 133 points, or 0.74%, to end at 17,859.45.

The Gainers

Britannia, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance Industries, BPCL, and Bajaj Auto, were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Laggards

TCS, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Tech Mahindra were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,432 rose, 2,073 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

