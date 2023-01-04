Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 4

India's benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day gains to end lower by over 1% on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 637 points, or 1.04%, lower at 60,657.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 190 points, or 1.04%, to end at 18,042.95.
Divi's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Life Insurance, Ultratech Cement, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel, and ONGC were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,232 rose, 2,262 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.