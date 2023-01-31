Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 31

Updated On 31 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 50 points, or 0.08%, lower at 59,549.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined by 13 points, or 0.07%, to 17,662.15, by end of trading hours.

The Gainers

SBI, Mahindra and Mahindra, Power Grid Corp. of India, UltraTech Cement, and Adani Ports and SEZ were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Bajaj Finance, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Britannia Industries, and HDFC Life Insurance were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,439 stocks rose, 1,057 declined and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

