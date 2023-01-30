Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 30

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.29% higher at 59,500.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.25% to close at 17,648.95.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 170 points higher, or 0.29%, at 59,500.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 45 points, or 0.25%, to close at 17,648.95.
Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies were the top gainers in the gauge.
Power Grid Corp. of India, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Larsen and Toubro were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 index constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,571 stocks rose, 2,024 declined, and 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.