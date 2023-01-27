Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 27

The BSE Sensex closed 1.45% lower at 59,330.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 1.61% down at 17,604.35 by end of trading hours.
The benchmark indices declined for the third consecutive trading session on Friday. On a weekly basis, the indices snapped their two-week gaining streak. The BSE Sensex closed 874 points lower, or 1.45%, at 59,330.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 288 points down, or 1.61%, at 17,604.35.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ITC, and Divi's Laboratories were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Hindalco were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 905 rose, 2,648 declined and 105 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.