Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 23

Sensex closed 319 points, or 0.53%, higher at 60,941.67, while the Nifty 50 Index gained 90 points, or 0.5%, to end at 18,118.55.

Updated On 23 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 319 points, or 0.53%, higher at 60,941.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 90 points, or 0.5%, to end at 18,118.55.

The Gainers

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

UltraTech Cement Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,666 stocks rose, 1,976 declined, and 189 remained unchanged on the BSE.

