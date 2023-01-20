Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 20

Sensex closed 237 points, or 0.39%, lower at 60,621.77 while the Nifty 50 eased 80 points, or 0.44%, to end at 18,025.65.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 237 points, or 0.39%, lower at 60,621.77 while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 80 points, or 0.44%, to end at 18,025.65.
Coal India, Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp., and ITC and were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, and JSW Steel were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,570 stocks rose, 1,916 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.