Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 20

Updated On 20 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 237 points, or 0.39%, lower at 60,621.77 while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 80 points, or 0.44%, to end at 18,025.65.

The Gainers

Coal India, Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp., and ITC and were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Laggards

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, and JSW Steel were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,570 stocks rose, 1,916 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.

