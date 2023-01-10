Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 10

Here's a look at what happened in the stock market today.
The S&P BSE Sensex declined 1% to close at 60,115.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.97% lower at 17,924.85.
Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Divi's Laboratories were the top gainers of the Nifty 50 index.
Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and State Bank of India were the top Nifty 50 laggards.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,430 stocks rose, 2,087 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.