Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Jan. 10

Sensex, Nifty End Day With Losses

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 1% to close at 60,115.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.97% lower at 17,924.85.

The Gainers

Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco, Power Grid Corporation Of India, and Divi's Laboratories were the top gainers of the Nifty 50 index.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and State Bank of India were the top Nifty 50 laggards.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,430 stocks rose, 2,087 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

