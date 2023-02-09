Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 9

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.23% higher at 60,806.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.12% to end at 17,893.45.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 143 points, or 0.23%, higher at 60,806.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 22 points, or 0.12%, to end at 17,893.45.
Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life Insurance, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Hero MotoCorp and JSW Steel were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was split between the sellers and buyers. About 1,611 stocks rose, 1,686 declined and 149 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.