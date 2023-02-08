Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 8

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.63% higher at 60,663.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.85% to close at 17,871.70.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the gauge.
Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and Axis Bank were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,001 stocks rose, 1,490 declined and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.
