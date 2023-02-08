Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 8

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.63% higher at 60,663.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.85% to close at 17,871.70.

Sensex, Nifty Advance Nearly 1%

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 378 points, or 0.63%, higher at 60,663.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 150 points, or 0.85%, to end at 17,871.70.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and Axis Bank were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,001 stocks rose, 1,490 declined and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

