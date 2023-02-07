Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 7

The BSE Sensex closed 221 points, or 0.37%, down at 60,286.04, while the Nifty 50 ended 43 points, or 0.24%, lower at 17,721.50.

Sensex, Nifty Decline For Second Day

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports And SEZ, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Infosys were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,588 stocks rose, 1,902 declined and 157 remained unchanged on the BSE.

