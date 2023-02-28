Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 28

Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.55%, lower at 58,962.12, while the Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,303.95.

Updated On 4:19 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Log Worst Losing Streak In Nearly Four Years

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.55%, lower at 58,962.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,303.95.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC, and Tata Steel were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,732 stocks rose, 1,720 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.

