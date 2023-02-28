Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 28

Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.55%, lower at 58,962.12, while the Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,303.95.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 326 points, or 0.55%, lower at 58,962.12, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 89 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,303.95.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers in the gauge.
Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC, and Tata Steel were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The market was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,732 stocks rose, 1,720 declined, and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.