Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 27

Sensex, Nifty ended at four-month low led by decline in metals, IT, and auto stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 176 points down, or 0.30%, at 59,288.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 index was 73 points lower, or 0.42%, at 17,392.70.
ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp., Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life Insurance and State Bank of India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The market breadth was largely unchanged. About 971 stocks rose, 2,581 declined and 3,735 remained unchanged on the BSE.