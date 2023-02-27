Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 27

Sensex, Nifty ended at four-month low led by decline in metals, IT, and auto stocks.

Updated On 4:32 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Close At Four-Month Low

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 176 points down, or 0.30%, at 59,288.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 index was 73 points lower, or 0.42%, at 17,392.70.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp., Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life Insurance and State Bank of India were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was largely unchanged. About 971 stocks rose, 2,581 declined and 3,735 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Shivamogga Airport: All You Need To Know About This New Karnataka Airport

6 Different Types Of Savings Accounts Available At Any Bank

After 6 Decades, Nokia Is Ready To Transform
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe